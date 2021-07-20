Crime Report: EZ Roller Scooter Stolen on Lawton Street

A man stole an EZ Roller, a kind of seated scooter, from a carport on Lawton Street on July 3 in this week’s Crime Report.

Larceny from Building, Lawton St, victim reported an unsecured EZ Roller was taken from a carport on July 3 at 4:09 PM. Suspect described as a male, wearing a white North Face cap and blue jeans

Motor Vehicle Theft, Seaton Ln, between 11:30 PM, July 6 and 7:25 AM, July 7, unknown suspect(s) stole a moped which was recovered a short distance away.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, S Spring St, between 9 PM, July 6 and 9:30 AM, July 7, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Robinson Pl, between 8:30 PM, July 6 and 7:30 AM, July 7, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny, Laura Dr, July 7, 4:47 AM, unknown suspect took a child’s black scooter from a driveway. Suspect described as a male wearing all black clothing.

Motor Vehicle Theft, Poplar Dr, between 9 PM, July 6 and 7:34 PM, July 7, unknown suspect(s) stole a motorcycle which was recovered a short distance away.

Larceny from Building, W Rosemary Ln, July 10, between 10 AM and 2 PM, unknown suspect(s) stole a red racing bicycle from an unsecured garage area.