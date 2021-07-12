Pimmit Hills Pollinator Company Opens in F.C.

Pimmit Hills Pollinator Company has opened to the public in Falls Church. The company was founded by Henry Cauley and Catherine Wethington to create gardens as pollinator habitats.

The team designs, plans, and builds visually appealing gardens for people and pollinators to enjoy.

Services include consultation and education services, garden design and installation, and with the services of Hank Cauley, the team’s resident bee expert, Host-A-Hive, the opportunity to host a beehive that the company will maintain. Visit www.phpollinators.com for more information.