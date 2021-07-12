More Students Recognized on University Dean’s Lists

The following students were recognized for achieving outstanding grade-point averages for their respective universities for the Spring 2021 semester. All students are from Falls Church.
Carthage College — Joshua Nicholson.
College of Charleston — Giuliana Tosi.
College of the Holy Cross — Alexandra Biggs and Diana Chavez Cruz.
Georgia Tech — Dylan Kemelor.
Shenandoah University — Karina Starling and William Aranibar-Vargas.
St. Lawrence University — Carolyn Holran.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Daraius Boston, James Englander and Dylan Turetsky.
Youngstown State University — Zachary Power.