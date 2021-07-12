Business

Lemon Lane Consignment Boutique Accepting New Kids Apparel

by Sally Cole

Lemon Lane Children’s Consignment Boutique will begin accepting children’s fall consignment apparel and items, by appointment, on Tuesday, July 13.

Lemon Lane carries upscale, like-new, brand-name children’s clothing at affordable prices in sizes NB to 14 along with strollers, carriers, wraps, sleep sacks, and more.

Call 703-300-0060 to make an appointment.

Lemon Lane is open Sunday from noon – 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at 246 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit their website.