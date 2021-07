Sunstone Counseling has reopened its office for in person client counseling sessions in Falls Church, Alexandria, and McLean.

Sunstone Counseling will continue to offer on-line services and recently opened offices in Loudon County and Richmond.

The practice of more than 50 counselors is dedicated to providing therapy to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The Falls Church location is at 124D E. Broad Street. For more information, visit www.sunstonecounselors.com.