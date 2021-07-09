Lidl Falls Church – Merrifield Opens on Gallows Rd.

Lidl Falls Church – Merrifield has opened at 2901 Gallows Road, Falls Church.

The grocery focuses on providing quality fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and household products at low prices.

Founded in 1973 in Germany, Lidl operates more than 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 people.

In June 2015 Lidl opened its US headquarters in Arlington and now has more than 100 US stores in 9 states across the East Coast.

The store’s current hours are from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day. For more information, visit their website.