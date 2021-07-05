F.C. Education Foundation Holding 3 Fundraisers This Fall

The Falls Church Education Foundation has announced three fall events to raise funds for its programs to support the Falls Church City Schools, its teachers, and students.

The Little City Scramble golf tournament, co-hosted by the Mustang Athletic Booster Association, has been scheduled in addition to this year’s Run for the Schools and the biannual Falls Church Home & Garden Tour.

The 2021 Run for the Schools will take place live in Falls Church on Sunday, Sept. 12 and will be preceded by a “Learn to 5K” program offered by Advantage Trainers.

The Little City Scramble golf tournament will take place at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and include am hour long training with a pro, a silent auction, a chance to win a car, a “Sip & Swing” event later that day, drinks, and dinner.

The Falls Church Home & Garden Tour has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, to showcase beautiful homes and gardens for a good cause. In the last school year, FCEF raised more than $120,000 for the Falls Church Education Foundation Family Assistance Fund and provided more than $63,000 to City schools in grants, training, and support.

For more information about these events, visit the education foundation’s website.