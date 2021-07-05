New Members Elected to McLean Center Board

THE MCLEAN COMMUNITY CENTER 2021 – 22 Governing Board members, left to right, are Max Blacksten, Lisa Mariam, Suzanne LeMenestrel, Maria Foderaro-Guertin, Carla Post, Barbara Zamora-Appel, Rasheq Rahman, Bill Glikbarg and Melanie Sletten with Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust following the new board’s inaugural meeting on Wednesday, June 9. (Photo: Courtesy Sabrina Anwah)

At the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 8, the board appointed four new members and reappointed one current member to the McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board. MCC, an agency of Fairfax County, is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean.

New adult members Lisa Mariam, Rasheq Rahman and Shivani Saboo will serve three-year terms. Ivy Chen was reelected as the Langley High School boundary area member and Max Blacksten is the new McLean High School Boundary member. The two teen members will serve one-year terms.