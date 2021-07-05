New Members Elected to McLean Center Board

At the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 8, the board appointed four new members and reappointed one current member to the McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board. MCC, an agency of Fairfax County, is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean.
New adult members Lisa Mariam, Rasheq Rahman and Shivani Saboo will serve three-year terms. Ivy Chen was reelected as the Langley High School boundary area member and Max Blacksten is the new McLean High School Boundary member. The two teen members will serve one-year terms.