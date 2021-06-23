Va. Tech Evening Classes To Resume in August

Virginia Tech’s highly-touted Evening MBA (Master in Business Administration) program will return to its Falls Church center for classes this August, it was announced last week.

“We know many students choose the Evening MBA because they value the in-person interactions they have with classmates and faculty members,” said Rebecca McGill, associate director of MBA recruiting at Virginia Tech. “We’re excited to return to in-person classes and provide those rich learning and networking opportunities that some find they’ve missed in the online environment.”

Virginia Tech’s current suite of programs includes the Evening MBA, Online MBA and the Ballston-based Executive MBA. All are part-time formats designed with working professionals in mind.