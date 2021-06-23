Beyer Hails DOJ Change on Ghaisar Case

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer issued the following statement last week after Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly reversed the Department of Justice’s stance on cooperation with Virginia and Fairfax County prosecutors pursuing manslaughter charges against U.S. Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard for the 2017 killing of Bijan Ghaisar:

“Attorney General Merrick Garland made the right call by instructing the Justice Department to cooperate with prosecutors in the Ghaisar case.

“It is important that the Justice Department follow through and do all that is right and proper to ensure that justice is finally done. For years under the previous administration the Justice Department shrouded this case in an unacceptable level of opacity, stonewalling every attempt to establish the truth. Now we have reason to hope that a new era of accountability and transparency has arrived.”