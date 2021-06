The Kensington Falls Church is supporting Brain It On – A Virtual Summit with Maria Shriver on Thursday, June 24 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.

The virtual event, offered by Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and HFC will include information from celebrity advocates and brain health experts to equip attendees with ways to live a brain healthy life.

For more information or to register, click on the events tab at thekensingtonfallschurch.com.