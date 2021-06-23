Mustangs Refuse to Quit, Beat Tabb High 5 – 0 in State Semi-Final

By Mike Abler

JOHN BROWN, varsity midfielder, brings his A-game to an intense match. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Monday night in front of their home crowd, George Mason High School’s boys soccer team shut out Tabb 5 – 0. This victory marks the 11th trip to the State Championship game in the school’s history.

The last time the team made it to states was in 2018 where they bested Giles in the Class 2 championship round.

Both teams have a lot in common; they were both undefeated at home and they also destroyed almost every opponent on the docket. The only difference so far is that the Spring 2021 squad is undefeated with one tie and the 2018 squad lost one game.

The first half of Monday night’s game started tight as neither team was able to score. Even when Tabb had a free shot following a penalty, they missed.

This was when Mason exploded, scoring 2 goals within five minutes of game time and adding an extra goal for good measure to end the first half.

While Mason’s aggressive playing style led to several penalties throughout the game, it never slowed them down.

Mason would go into halftime with a 3 – 0 lead, continuing their dominance in the second half with two more goals.

Mason’s been on a long win streak, their only blemish being a tie on opening day. Since then, they’ve never lost a game and have only surrendered 3 goals.

Going into Wednesday night’s game (results were not available by press time), Head Coach Frank Spinello feels that Mason’s on the right track, “We don’t need to make any changes to win, we just need to stay the course,” he said.

Spinello attributed the success to having a strong team, from the backups to the marquee starters on the roster. “We have a strong group of players,” he explained. “We train hard every day so we’re prepared for anything … We like to apply pressure to the other team and pressure on our players to perform at a high level.”

Boys Baseball

Last week, Mason’s team lost 8 – 3, ending their season against Independence on the road. The boys had a great season and are looking forward to taking to the diamond again.

Next Season

With the conclusion for Boys Soccer and other sports on the horizon, Mason’s teams won’t be playing again until Aug. 24, starting with girls volleyball and field hockey.

The volleyball team came painfully close to a championship run, so this year will be filled with the sting of last year’s defeat to win it all.

Mason’s football team will take on Falls Church High School at home to open up the 2021 season.

The Mustangs went 3 – 2 last year due to a shortened season but this year they’ll have a full slate of eight games to compete in.

For many teams at Mason the future looks bright while others are hoping for a better tomorrow after this Summer.

If it’s one thing that teams cherish, it’s the promise of another season and the shot to rewrite the script and have a better season than the one before.