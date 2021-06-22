Beyer Confirms Speaking at FCNP 30th Anniversary Fete

The office of U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer, Jr., who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, has confirmed that Rep. Beyer will deliver keynote remarks to the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the Falls Church News-Press on Thursday, July 29 at the Ireland’s Four Provinces restaurant, 100 W. Broad in F.C.

The event will run from 6 – 8 p.m. and all the friends and readers of the News-Press are heartily invited to attend. Tickets for $35 are available at fcnp.com/30thanniversaryticket.

A commemorative mug and published retrospective on the last 30 years by FCNP founder, owner and editor Nicholas F. Benton will be provided to all guests.