Athletic Scholarships Being Offered to Mustangs

The George Mason High School Athletic Boosters Association will be awarding $11,500 in scholarships this year to eight graduating seniors from the Class of 2021 and three alumni. These scholarships are targeted at those students that participate in Mustang Athletics as an athlete or as an active supporter (e.g., team manager, film coordinator, or student trainer).

The deadline to apply is May 7. General information about each scholarship’s unique requirements and the application form can be found at masonathletics.org (from the home page, click on “Athletic Boosters” then click on “Boosters’ Scholarships”). Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Donations to the ABA Scholarship Program are always welcome and can be made at the Mason Fan Shop.

For questions, contact [email protected]