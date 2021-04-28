F.C. Women’s History Walk Will Take Place May 2

The Falls Church Women’s History Walk, presented by The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, Falls Church Elected Women, and the Falls Church Women’s History Group, will take place Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The walk is a two mile loop through the City with stations along the way including “Her-Story’’ Stations, Young Women of Action, Entrepreneurial Women, Community Group Displays, and Historic Markers.

The event is free and sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution Falls Church Chapter, Village Preservation & Improvement Society, Citizens for a Better City, Falls Church League of Women Voters, Falls Church Jazzercize, Falls Church Branch of the American Association of University Women, City of Falls Church, Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, and the Falls Church City Public Schools.

For more information, visit this link.