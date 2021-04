(Photo: Courtesy Stephanie Oppenheimer)

Scouts BSA Troop 1996 hosted a CPR training and certification program, with Jonathan Bjorson, Eagle Scout, EMT, RN, and Director of Health and Safety at Goshen Scout Reservation National Capital Area Council, leading the training.

Upon conclusion of the program — which included independent textbook training followed by simulations with “Resusci Anne” CPR mannequins — 18 Scouts from Troop 1996 earned full CPR certification honors, joining 2 Scouts already certified.