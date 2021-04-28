Former F.C. Resident Joins Company Board

David Meredith, a former Falls Church resident, has been added to the Board of Directors for SADA, a global business and technology consultancy.

Meredith serves as the CEO and Board Director at Everbridge (a NASDAQ Russell 1000 Index company), the global leader in critical event management software solutions to “Keep people safe and organizations running.” Prior to Everbridge, Meredith amassed over 25 years of senior executive leadership and board director roles across both multi-billion-dollar public companies as well as private equity-backed, technology-focused firms.