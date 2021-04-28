Sports Roundup: Board Takes 11th in States, Softball Opens With a Bang

By Mike Abler

COLSON BOARD placed 11th in states by running his 5000 meter race in well under 17 minutes. He was the highest placer the Mustangs in nearly a decade. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Cross Country

Last Week, Senior Colson Board finished 11th in the 5000 meter race with a time of 16:43 and earned an All-State Medal for his efforts.

His performance was the fastest time for a Mustang at States. It was also the highest finish for a Mustang in the state tournament since 2012.

Softball & Baseball

The Mustangs softball team opened their season with a 6-4 road win over Manassas Park High School on the road to open up their season on Monday. The pivotal moment was a solo home run by junior centerfielder Elle Erhlich over the left-center part of the field. The rest of the Mustangs were there to greet her as she reached home plate.

The Mustangs’ next game was Wednesday night on the road against Skyline High School on the road. Results were not available by press time.

The Mustangs baseball team will open the season against Brentsville District High School at home on Friday.

Tennis

On Monday, the Boys and Girls Tennis teams opened their seasons with 9-0 wins over Skyline. Both the boys and the girls are 3-0 to start the season. The girls will travel to Brentsville District High School on Friday, while the boys will host Brentsville District this Friday at Wakefield Park.

Lacrosse

On Wednesday night, the Mustangs Girls Lacrosse teams opened their season on the road against Paul VI Catholic High School.

Results were not available by press time.

The boys’ team will open its season on Thursday when they host John Handley High School. The girls will travel to Handley that night for their second game of the season.

Soccer

This Friday will be the opening game for the Boys Soccer team as they take on Manassas Park High School on the road. The Mustangs will try to regain their States Title which they earned in 2018. The girls soccer team will begin their season at home hosting Manassas Park, and will look to start another decade-long state championship run after Maggie Walker Governor’s School ended it in 2019.