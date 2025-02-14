Meridian Girls Knock Off Warren County 56-22

Meridian High School’s girls’ basketball team was back home on Thursday night, in action for the first time since taking a rough overtime loss to Brentsville last Friday to snap their ten-game winning streak. This one would be the first of two consecutive matchups against the Warren County Wildcats, with a Friday night road meeting to follow, after the original date was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Ellie Friesen got the girls on the board with a quick five points, and then hit her second three-pointer after Warren County had gotten back within 9-6. The game would never be that close again the rest of the way, as Meridian led 18-10 after a quarter and then scored the first 11 points of the second frame en route to taking a 32-12 lead at the intermission. The rout only continued from there, with the Mustangs leading 49-20 after three periods and then cruising to the victory by a final score of 56-22.

Friesen and Nora Stufft both accounted for 18 points apiece, while eight different Mustangs scored in total. Meridian improves to 15-4 on the season with the win, including a 12-2 record in Northwestern District play, and after the road rematch against Warren County on Friday, they’ll conclude their regular season against Skyline on Monday. If the Mustangs win out, they will secure home court advantage the top seed in the District playoffs.