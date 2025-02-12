Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-05-21 1:48 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Tysons Casino Vote Fails to Advance in Richmond

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-02-12inNews

 Richmond, VA – This Wednesday in Richmond, SB 982 for the Tysons Entertainment District was “passed by” for the day in the

House Appropriations Committee. As patron of the bill, Majority Leader Scott Surovell issued the following statement:
     “With the Trump administration moving aggressively to eliminate jobs in Northern Virginia, I am
disappointed that the House Committee on Appropriations did not see fit to advance SB 982 to bring
thousands of union jobs to Fairfax County.
     “I appreciated the opportunity to present the bill for the first time to the House of Delegates today,
and I am proud to have worked closely with the Northern Virginia Labor Federation on this project that
would address both Fairfax County’s systemic revenue gap, and the declining ridership on our Metro
system without costing the taxpayers a single dime.
     “With thousands of federal jobs already eliminated and the prospect of further damage to our
local economy on the horizon, I look forward to continued work with my partners in the Fairfax
Delegation to the General Assembly and our Board of Supervisors to bring forward policies that offer
relief and support for our citizens.
     “I appreciate the Subcommittee’s consideration of the bill and giving the entertainment district’s
supporters a chance to continue the discussion this session, and hope they will consider docketing the bill
for a vote over the next week.”

Recent News

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

F.C Will Drop Budget By Penny

This week, the Falls Church City Council voted unanimously—for the second time in a month—to adopt an annual budget based on a real estate tax rate of $1.20 per $100

A Penny for Your Thoughts 5-15-2025

 An American Pope!  Who woulda thunk it?  Last week’s papal election was the seventh conclave in my lifetime, with a result I never imagined.  Growing up Catholic, the church in

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!