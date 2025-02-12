Tysons Casino Vote Fails to Advance in Richmond

Richmond, VA – This Wednesday in Richmond, SB 982 for the Tysons Entertainment District was “passed by” for the day in the

House Appropriations Committee. As patron of the bill, Majority Leader Scott Surovell issued the following statement:

“With the Trump administration moving aggressively to eliminate jobs in Northern Virginia, I am

disappointed that the House Committee on Appropriations did not see fit to advance SB 982 to bring

thousands of union jobs to Fairfax County.

“I appreciated the opportunity to present the bill for the first time to the House of Delegates today,

and I am proud to have worked closely with the Northern Virginia Labor Federation on this project that

would address both Fairfax County’s systemic revenue gap, and the declining ridership on our Metro

system without costing the taxpayers a single dime.

“With thousands of federal jobs already eliminated and the prospect of further damage to our

local economy on the horizon, I look forward to continued work with my partners in the Fairfax

Delegation to the General Assembly and our Board of Supervisors to bring forward policies that offer

relief and support for our citizens.

“I appreciate the Subcommittee’s consideration of the bill and giving the entertainment district’s

supporters a chance to continue the discussion this session, and hope they will consider docketing the bill

for a vote over the next week.”