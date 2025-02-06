Meridian Boys Use Dominant 41-Point Run To Stay Perfect

The Meridian boys’ basketball team was back home on Tuesday night, playing host to Manassas Park. Entering the game a perfect 17-0 while facing the 1-17 Cougars, who they beat 92-17 on the road last week, this one figured to be a glorified practice session for Jim Smith’s squad.

Surprisingly, Manassas Park kept it close early on, tying the game at two after Jarrett Jardine got the Mustangs on the board, and then staying within 12-7 in the opening minutes. Then, however, Meridian decided it was done messing around as Will Davis hit back-to-back threes, beginning a run of 20 straight Mustang points to end the quarter – and that was only the beginning. This run would ultimately extend to Meridian’s lead 36-7 before a Manassas Park three ended it, but a new and bigger one soon began, and the Mustangs led 57-10 at the halftime break. They’d then score all 18 points in the third quarter, completely blanking the Cougars in the frame, and after earning the first bucket of the final period, it was 41 straight from Meridian to go ahead 77-10. Scoring was a bit more scarce in the fourth, with a running clock and Meridian’s bench cleared, and the Mustangs won by a final tally of 85-15.

Davis and Isaac Rosenberger each led the way with 12, while three more Mustangs joined them in double figures – Jesper Pender had 11 while Billy Asel and Jake Bryan each had 10. It will be a quick turnaround now for Meridian as they go on the road to play an out-of-District game in Richmond against Armstrong, which will be the first of four straight away from Falls Church. The Mustangs’ final remaining home game in the regular season will be next Friday against Warren County.