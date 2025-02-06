We Won’t Bow Down to Anyone

The ongoing dizzying “shock and awe” efforts of the Trump/Musk administration across the Potomac are aimed at achieving a high degree of fear and anxiety in the public, especially in this region where so much of the generated chaos is leading to layoffs and otherwise thoroughly disrupted lives and important operations. Who knows what the impact could become on all the functionings of our Northern Virginia governments?

Mayor Letty Hardi of the City of Falls Church is very correct to begin a conversation on ways her jurisdiction could try to protect our citizens and their families in the face of this onslaught. This newspaper is dedicated to doing its part, and in this regard, we align ourselves with the editorial comment published in the New York City-based Guardian U.S. this week, which we enthusiastically reprint here:

“Why you can rely on the Guardian not to bow to Trump – or anyone: As Trump himself observed: ‘The first term, everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend.’ He’s not entirely wrong. All around us, media organizations have begun to capitulate. First, two news outlets pulled election endorsements at the behest of their billionaire owners. Next, prominent reporters bent the knee at Mar-a-Lago. And then a major network – ABC News – rolled over in response to Trump’s legal challenges and agreed to a $16m million settlement in his favor.

“The Guardian is clear: we have no interest in being Donald Trump’s – or any politician’s – friend. Our allegiance as independent journalists is not to those in power but to the public. Whatever happens in the coming months and years, you can rely on the Guardian never to bow down to power, nor back down from truth.

“How are we able to stand firm in the face of intimidation and threats? As journalists say: follow the money. The Guardian has neither a self-interested billionaire owner nor profit-seeking corporate henchmen pressuring us to appease the rich and powerful. We are funded by our readers and owned by the Scott Trust – whose only financial obligation is to preserve our journalistic mission in perpetuity.

“What’s more, we make our fearless, fiercely independent journalism free to all, with no paywall – so that everyone in the US can have access to responsible, fact-based news.

“With the new administration boasting about its desire to punish journalists, and Trump and his allies already pursuing lawsuits against newspapers whose stories they don’t like, it has never been more urgent, or more perilous, to pursue fair, accurate reporting.”

“Betsy Reed, Editor, Guardian U.S.” …And seconded by FCNP founder-owner-editor Nicholas F. Benton and managing editor Nick Gatz.

Like our friends at the Guardian, we at the News-Press are resolved in our role as truth tellers. So do we strive to serve as an example in our unsettled culture for others, for our leaders, and for our future leaders, among whom we are certain there are many right here in the Little City.