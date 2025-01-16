Unhappy events at the Falls Church Episcopal during the 1990

From the Editor,

We commend the Washington Post for its in-depth coverage today of the events at the Falls Church Episcopal during the 1990s involving allegations of sexual abuse by a youth minister. To clarify, It occurred before that congregation chose to leave the denomination and was ultimately compelled to vacate that church property by court order a decade ago. Also, the report upon which today’s Post article is based was covered in depth by the News-Press nine months ago in May 2024.