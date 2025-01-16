Sen. Warner Confirms Evidence TikTok as Current Bad Actor

Thursday, Jan. 16 — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) confirmed in a press call today that not only is TikTok a potential national security threat by virtue of being owned by the Communist Party of China, but that it has already played a role in that capacity. “There is a reason why, when Congressmen emerged from a closed door briefing on the subject recently that they voted 50-0 to condemn the TikTok role as a threat to global security,” Warner said. He said an incident involving a nation other than the U.S. was documented in the briefing.

Warner also said that TikTok officials have also not been straight about who has been placed in important policy positions in the organization.