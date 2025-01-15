Meridian Boys Crush Trinity Christian, 87-33

For the third straight night, there was some evening basketball action at Meridian High

School. This time the boys were back on the floor to face Trinity Christian for their third of a

four-game homestand, a warmup of sorts for their Friday night showdown against fellow District

powerhouse Skyline.

Isaac Rosenberger got things going with an opening possession three, and Trinity

immediately answered with one of its own. Then John Lyman hit a pair of buckets, and Meridian

never looked back. The home team led 14-4 before Trinity made another field goal, and had

raced out to a 26-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter. After reaching the century mark last

Friday against Brentsville, the Mustangs were well on their way once again, and went into the

half leading 50-14.

They wouldn’t quite hit triple digits in this one, but remained ahead by a commanding

margin the rest of the way despite Jim Smith’s starters getting the second half off. It was 74-24

after three quarters and then a final score of 87-33, moving Meridian to 10-0 with all ten wins

coming by double digits. Marquis Myles led the team in scoring off the bench, with 13 of his 19

coming in the second half, while Lyman added 13 and Jahan Smith had 12.

Now the Mustangs will prepare to take on Skyline for what’s likely to be the toughest test

they’ve faced yet this season. The Hawks are 10-1, and though their loss was to a Fauquier team

that Meridian beat by 33, they avenged it by beating that same squad earlier this week. The boys

will need lots of encouragement from their home fans, so make sure you come out and show

your support for our Mustangs!