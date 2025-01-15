Meridian Boys Crush Trinity Christian, 87-33

For the third straight night, there was some evening basketball action at Meridian High
School. This time the boys were back on the floor to face Trinity Christian for their third of a
four-game homestand, a warmup of sorts for their Friday night showdown against fellow District
powerhouse Skyline.
Isaac Rosenberger got things going with an opening possession three, and Trinity
immediately answered with one of its own. Then John Lyman hit a pair of buckets, and Meridian
never looked back. The home team led 14-4 before Trinity made another field goal, and had
raced out to a 26-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter. After reaching the century mark last
Friday against Brentsville, the Mustangs were well on their way once again, and went into the
half leading 50-14.
They wouldn’t quite hit triple digits in this one, but remained ahead by a commanding
margin the rest of the way despite Jim Smith’s starters getting the second half off. It was 74-24
after three quarters and then a final score of 87-33, moving Meridian to 10-0 with all ten wins
coming by double digits. Marquis Myles led the team in scoring off the bench, with 13 of his 19
coming in the second half, while Lyman added 13 and Jahan Smith had 12.
Now the Mustangs will prepare to take on Skyline for what’s likely to be the toughest test
they’ve faced yet this season. The Hawks are 10-1, and though their loss was to a Fauquier team
that Meridian beat by 33, they avenged it by beating that same squad earlier this week. The boys
will need lots of encouragement from their home fans, so make sure you come out and show
your support for our Mustangs!
New Wave of West Falls Retailers, Homes Announced
As Falls Church’s stunning new 10-acre development speeds toward construction completion, new retailers and housing options are opening up with the prospect of inviting countless new dollars to the Little