Papers Delayed

Due to a mechanical breakdown of our presses the paper will be delayed.
Sorry for the inconvenience the paper this week will be delivered tomorrow. Check https://www.fcnp.com/locations/ for locations to pick up the paper.
Due to a mechanical breakdown of our presses the paper will be delayed.
Sorry for the inconvenience the paper this week will be delivered tomorrow. Check https://www.fcnp.com/locations/ for locations to pick up the paper.
I am deeply disappointed in today’s ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia. On a 4-3 partisan vote, the Court’s Republican majority chose politics over the rule of law, twisting
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger today released the following statement after the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled to overturn the results of Virginia’s redistricting referendum.“More than three million Virginians cast
WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, Senator Mark Warner released the following statement regarding the Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn a free and fair referendum to redraw congressional districts in Virginia: “While
RICHMOND — In a ruling with major implications for Virginia’s political landscape heading into the 2026 midterm elections, the Supreme Court of Virginia on Friday struck down the state’s newly