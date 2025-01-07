City Government Open Regular Hours on Wednesday, Jan. 8

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 — The City of Falls Church, VA government will operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday, January 8.

Operational Status, Programming and Services Wednesday, January 8:

All Emergency Services are active.

Snow Emergency Routes remain active: fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes.

The warming center at the Community Center will reopen by 8:30 a.m.

Recreation and Parks programming: Open with regular hours.

The Library will be open with regular hours.

Trash, Recycle, and Compost Curbside Collection Services Delayed:

Wednesday, January 8: No curbside services will be provided due to inclement weather

Thursday, January 9: Collection services for trash, recycling, yard waste, and curbside composting will be provided. Please bring items curbside Wednesday evening to ensure collection.

Friday, January 10: Missed collections for trash, recycling, and yard waste will be collected. Missed collections must be reported by 10 a.m. Friday.

Saturday, January 11: Missed collection for curbside composting. Please contact Compost Crew directly for missed curbside composting.

Missed collection for curbside composting. Please contact Compost Crew directly for missed curbside composting. Review full information for Trash, Recycle, and Composting on the City’s website

Snow Removal Policy for Residents and Businesses

The City’s snow removal policy covers both residents and businesses.

Snow / ice must not be placed on city streets.

Residents: Snow and ice should be cleared from sidewalks surrounding the property 12 hours after the snow stops falling. If the snow falls at night, residents have 12 hours after sunrise to remove it.

Businesses: Commercial property owners must remove snow and ice from sidewalks surrounding the property 6 hours after the snow stops falling. If the snow falls at night, businesses have 6 hours after sunrise to remove it.

Cool tip: To make sure snow plows do not undo your sidewalk and driveway shoveling, use this technique: pile snow to the right of your driveway, as you are facing the street, on your yard.

The City will maintain updates for the public on fallschurchva.gov/WinterWeather with topics including:

