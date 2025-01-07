F.C. CITY CURBSIDE SERVICES WILL BE DELAYED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER

– No curbside services will be provided on Wednesday, January 8.
– Services for trash, recycling, yard waste, and curbside composting will be provided on Thursday, January 9. Please bring items curbside Wednesday evening to ensure collection.
– Missed collections for trash, recycling, and yard waste will be collected on Friday, January 10. Missed collections must be reported by 10 a.m. Friday.
– Please contact Compost Crew directly for missed curbside composting, which will be collected on Saturday, January 11.
F.C. Council Votes to Remove Tax Cut From New Budget
