Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-16 4:45 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

F.C. CITY CURBSIDE SERVICES WILL BE DELAYED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-01-07inNews

– No curbside services will be provided on Wednesday, January 8.

– Services for trash, recycling, yard waste, and curbside composting will be provided on Thursday, January 9. Please bring items curbside Wednesday evening to ensure collection.

– Missed collections for trash, recycling, and yard waste will be collected on Friday, January 10. Missed collections must be reported by 10 a.m. Friday.

– Please contact Compost Crew directly for missed curbside composting, which will be collected on Saturday, January 11.

Recent News

F.C. Council Votes to Remove Tax Cut From New Budget

F.C. Council Votes to Remove Tax Cut From New Budget

Posted by Comments: 0
Tuesday, April 15 — Citing a revised projection downward of $1.2 million in upcoming fiscal year revenue due to draconian…
Read More
STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

Posted by Comments: 0
~ On Department of Labor announcement pushing back enforcement of silica rule that protects coal miners from breathing in toxic…
Read More
Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Posted by Comments: 0
Meridian High School’s girls’ lacrosse team was back on the field on a rainy Thursday night, looking to make it…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!