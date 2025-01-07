FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – CLOSURE UPDATE

CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

As we consider the safety of our entire school community, including the majority of our staff who commute from surrounding areas where road conditions vary significantly, Falls Church City Public Schools will be CLOSED tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, 2025:

OPERATIONAL DETAILS:

– All schools closed

– All school-based activities canceled

– Central Office staff and District administrators should report to work when it is safe to do so

– Day Care closed

Special Thanks:

We want to express our deep gratitude to our dedicated facilities team, who worked tirelessly through challenging conditions to clear our school grounds, and to the Falls Church City Public Works Department for their extraordinary efforts in clearing city roads. Their hard work has been remarkable.

Community Understanding:

While conditions within Falls Church City have improved thanks to our incredible public works and facilities teams, many of our dedicated teachers and staff face challenging travel conditions from their homes throughout the DC metro area. These broader regional conditions must be considered in our decision-making process to ensure the safety of our entire school community.

Community Action Still Needed:

– Please continue clearing sidewalks and bus stops of snow and ice

– Pay special attention to corners and crosswalks

– Remove any overnight refreeze from previously cleared areas

Stay Informed:

– Check www.fccps.org/alert for updates

– Follow our social media channels

– Updates will be sent through our notification systems

We share in the community’s eagerness to return to our classrooms and appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we balance this desire with the safety of our entire school community.