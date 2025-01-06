Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-16 4:45 AM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

CANCELLED: City Council Work Session

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-01-06inNews

Monday, January 6, 2025

This meeting was cancelled because of the winter storm emergency. Agenda items will be moved to the January 13 meeting. City Council Work Sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. Watch the meeting at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV.

Recent News

F.C. Council Votes to Remove Tax Cut From New Budget

F.C. Council Votes to Remove Tax Cut From New Budget

Posted by Comments: 0
Tuesday, April 15 — Citing a revised projection downward of $1.2 million in upcoming fiscal year revenue due to draconian…
Read More
STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

Posted by Comments: 0
~ On Department of Labor announcement pushing back enforcement of silica rule that protects coal miners from breathing in toxic…
Read More
Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Posted by Comments: 0
Meridian High School’s girls’ lacrosse team was back on the field on a rainy Thursday night, looking to make it…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!