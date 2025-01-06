FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – WEATHER CLOSURE UPDATE

CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Due to hazardous road conditions and additional snowfall forecast for this evening, Falls Church City Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2025:
- All schools closed
- All daycare facilities closed
- All administrative offices closed
- All afternoon and evening activities canceled
Important Notes:
- Road conditions remain unsafe for bus and vehicle traffic
- Additional snowfall expected this evening will further impact travel
- Wednesday’s operating status will be assessed tomorrow afternoon
- Updates about Wednesday will be communicated by 6:00 PM Tuesday
Community Action Needed:
- Please continue to clear sidewalks and bus stops after each snowfall
- Pay special attention to corners and crosswalks
- Remove any refreeze from previously cleared areas
Stay Informed:
– Check fccps.org/alert for real-time updates
– Follow our social media channels
– Updates will be sent through our notification systems
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families.