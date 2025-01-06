Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-16 4:45 AM
FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – WEATHER CLOSURE UPDATE

2025-01-06

CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Due to hazardous road conditions and additional snowfall forecast for this evening, Falls Church City Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

  • All schools closed
  • All daycare facilities closed
  • All administrative offices closed
  • All afternoon and evening activities canceled

Important Notes:

  • Road conditions remain unsafe for bus and vehicle traffic
  • Additional snowfall expected this evening will further impact travel
  • Wednesday’s operating status will be assessed tomorrow afternoon
  • Updates about Wednesday will be communicated by 6:00 PM Tuesday

Community Action Needed:

  • Please continue to clear sidewalks and bus stops after each snowfall
  • Pay special attention to corners and crosswalks
  • Remove any refreeze from previously cleared areas

Stay Informed:
– Check fccps.org/alert for real-time updates
– Follow our social media channels
– Updates will be sent through our notification systems

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families.

Posted by
Posted by
Posted by
