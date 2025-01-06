FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – WEATHER CLOSURE UPDATE

CLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Due to hazardous road conditions and additional snowfall forecast for this evening, Falls Church City Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

All schools closed

All daycare facilities closed

All administrative offices closed

All afternoon and evening activities canceled

Important Notes:

Road conditions remain unsafe for bus and vehicle traffic

Additional snowfall expected this evening will further impact travel

Wednesday’s operating status will be assessed tomorrow afternoon

Updates about Wednesday will be communicated by 6:00 PM Tuesday

Community Action Needed:

Please continue to clear sidewalks and bus stops after each snowfall

Pay special attention to corners and crosswalks

Remove any refreeze from previously cleared areas

Stay Informed:

– Check fccps.org/alert for real-time updates

– Follow our social media channels

– Updates will be sent through our notification systems

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families.