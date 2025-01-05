Snow Emergency Routes Active Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 5, 2025 — The City of Falls Church, VA has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. This means that the Snow Emergency Routes will be activated at that time (8 p.m.). See the list of routes at www.fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes. The City’s snow emergency routes need to be open for first responders, public safety officials, and road crews at all times and thus have priority for salting, sanding, and plowing.



Snow Emergency Routes: Residents and visitors are not permitted to park along Emergency Routes during a City-declared Snow Emergency.Vehicles abandoned or parked on snow emergency routes could be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal crews to clear the roads.The list and map of emergency routes are available on the City’s website at www.fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes



Stay prepared and informed:

Snow updates and information: fallschurchva.gov/WinterWeather

Sign up for alerts: fallschurchva.gov/Alerts