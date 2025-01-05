Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-13 3:38 PM
Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper

Snow Emergency Routes Active Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m.

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2025-01-05inNews
Sunday, January 5, 2025 — The City of Falls Church, VA has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5. This means that the Snow Emergency Routes will be activated at that time (8 p.m.). See the list of routes at www.fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes. The City’s snow emergency routes need to be open for first responders, public safety officials, and road crews at all times and thus have priority for salting, sanding, and plowing.

Snow Emergency Routes: Residents and visitors are not permitted to park along Emergency Routes during a City-declared Snow Emergency.Vehicles abandoned or parked on snow emergency routes could be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal crews to clear the roads.The list and map of emergency routes are available on the City’s website at www.fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes

Stay prepared and informed:
Snow updates and information: fallschurchva.gov/WinterWeather
Sign up for alerts: fallschurchva.gov/Alerts

Recent News

STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

STATEMENT OF U.S. SENS. MARK R. WARNER, TIM KAINE, AND JOHN FETTERMAN

Posted by Comments: 0
~ On Department of Labor announcement pushing back enforcement of silica rule that protects coal miners from breathing in toxic…
Read More
Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Meridian Girls Lacrosse Dominates Brentsville, Improves to .500

Posted by Comments: 0
Meridian High School’s girls’ lacrosse team was back on the field on a rainy Thursday night, looking to make it…
Read More
Cappies Review: Meridian’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Cappies Review: Meridian’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Posted by Comments: 0
By Ella Tysse Giggles, shrieks, and flute whistles tumble down the auditorium aisle in a flash of glitter and flowing…
Read More
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
On Key

Stories that may interest you

Support Local News!

For Information on Advertising:

Email Us

Legitimate news organizations need grass roots support like never before, and that includes your Falls Church News-Press. For more than 33 years, your News-Press has kept its readers informed and enlightened. We can’t continue without the support of our readers. This means YOU! Please step up in these challenging times to support the news source you are reading right now!

Donate Today!