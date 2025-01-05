Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-04-13 3:38 PM
FALLS CHURCH CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEATHER CLOSURE NOTICE

Updated: January 5, 2025 – 12:00 p.m.

Due to the approaching major winter storm, Falls Church City Public Schools will implement the following closures for Monday, January 6:

  • All schools closed
  • All daycare facilities closed
  • All administrative offices closed
  • All afternoon and evening activities canceled

While we hope to resume operations on Tuesday, the storm’s predicted timing and severity may impact our ability to reopen. We will continue monitoring conditions and communicate updates.

To help ensure a swift and safe return to school:

  • Please clear sidewalks and bus stops of snow and ice once the storm passes
  • Give extra attention to corners and crosswalks used by students
  • Check our website and official social media for status updates

Student and staff safety remains our top priority. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this weather event.

Updates will be posted at fccps.org/alert and sent via our notification system.

