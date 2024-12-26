New Year’s Watch Night: Weather Will Cooperate

Once again this year, the City of Falls Church will be home to a unique and hyper-local celebration on New Year’s Eve, this year being next Tuesday night.

In the 100 block of W. Broad St., from 7 p.m. to shortly after midnight and the arrival of the New Year of 2025, Watch Night organizers have arranged for an ample lineup of family-friendly events and activities involving lots of music and amusements. The event is free to the public, and the only variable will, as always, be the weather.

Forecasting so far looks very good. The daytime highs next week will be in the low 50s, and on New Year’s Eve in particular, the overnight low will be in the low 40s with a small chance of some precipitation.

The annual tradition includes the countdown to midnight involving an historic lighted star that used to grace a water tower behind the State Theatre, hoisted high on a firetruck ladder and descends as the countdown proceeds to the moment the New Year arrives.

A number of years back the star was discovered gathering dust in a City storage facility, and through the visionary efforts of some of the annual event’s earliest main organizers, was revived for this function, having enjoyed a new life much as what folks hope will come for them in any new year.

Although it is not certain exactly who did what in the early days of Watch Nights in Falls Church, it is clear that the names of Dave Eckert and the late super-organizer Barbara Cram were key to almost everything. These days the City’s Department of Rec and Parks has taken a large role, along with the Little City CATCH (City Arts, Theater, Culture and History) Foundation led by Keith Thurston. The local Chamber of Commerce under direction of Elise Neil Bengtson is also working to optimize support of local businesses in the area.

The State Theatre is expected to be packed, as usual, for its most popular show, the Legwarmers, and the array of newer and highly-touted local restaurants will undoubtedly enjoy being filled to capacity. Those dining options will be led by the two classic 100 block favorites, the Dogwood Tavern and Ireland’s Four Provinces. These two popular stalwarts have become mainstays not only all year long, but especially in conjunction with Watch Night.

The entertainers, performers, and interactive festivities will appeal to all ages. Highlights include live music from entertainers Mac and Cheez, No Better Off, and the City’s own Lil’ Maceo.

Children’s amusements in Fun Alley (100 block of West Broad Street) include moonbounces, rides, karaoke, snacks, and more.

The Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E. Broad Street) will offer live music from the Northern Lights Dance Orchestra, and the Victorian Society will provide Victorian-era costumes for fun and family photo ops, and a children’s puppet show and concert.

The Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St.) will offer free historic candlelight church tours starting at 5 p.m. and live music, including a performance by the Andrew Acosta String Band and local live music to follow. Don’t miss the chance to snap a picture of your New Year’s Eve crew at the Love Sculpture at George Mason Square.

The countdown to the New Year, and the lowering of the historic star, will take place at the Crossroads Stage near the intersection of Broad and Washington Streets, usually involving the participation of local elected officials.

Watch Night is a collaborative effort of community members from civic, social, business, and church groups, along with volunteers, The Little City CATCH Foundation, and the City government who support and make this event happen for the enjoyment of all.

Free public parking is available for Watch Night at the following locations: The Falls Church Presbyterian Church, The Falls Church Episcopal, the Kaiser Permanente parking garage (201 N. Washington Street), and the George Mason Square parking garage (103 W. Broad St.). Street parking and public parking spaces are available downtown, but please read posted parking and towing signs carefully.

The City of Falls Church Police Department advises drivers about Watch Night event-related road closures on New Year’s Eve. The 100 block of W. Broad Street (Route 7) – including the intersection of Broad and Washington Streets (Route 29) – will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 and ending at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.