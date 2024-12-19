A Penny for Your Thoughts December 19, 2024

Most elected officials choose public service because of the rewards – developing trust, solving community problems, assisting constituents, making difficult governance decisions – not for the awards. Winning an election often is award enough, but recognition by one’s peers is a treasure enjoyed by a few local leaders. Each year, the Regional Excellence in Leadership Institute (RELI), at the Schar School of Public Service at George Mason University, selects an awardee from the Virginia General Assembly, a city/town council or Board of Supervisors member, and a school board for special recognition. The RELI Board seeks nominees and selects awardees from those nominated, and Northern Virginia elected officials are invited to a December luncheon for the award presentations. A highlight of the event is a panel discussion about an item of interest. Last year it was the economy; this year it was a fascinating discussion about democracy and polarization by former Republican Governor Bob McDonnell and former Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, moderated by Schar School Dean Mark Rozell.

The RELI award for General Assembly Member was State Senator Adam Ebbin, who has represented Northern Virginia localities for two decades. The RELI award for local leadership was Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ chairman Jeff McKay, whose regional collaboration for improved transportation includes the Richmond Highway Corridor connecting Fairfax and Prince William counties and extending the 495 Beltway Express Lanes into Maryland. Jeff also serves on the DMVMoves Task Force, an initiative charged with improving regional transit. The school board awardee was Fairfax County At-Large member Ilryong Moon, the first Korean-American elected to the school board. He immigrated as a teen-ager, not knowing English, graduated from a county high school, earned a law degree after college, and has served multiple, but not consecutive terms on the school board as well as on the Fairfax County Planning Commission. In acceptance remarks, he noted that his favorite sandwich is a BLT and explained how that relates to our diverse community. Taken separately, he said, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato might not tempt you, but when put together on a favorite bread, those ingredients become an enjoyable taste sensation. BLT as metaphor? Yes!

A special leadership award was presented to Robert Lazaro, executive director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, for his unstinting work to bring local governments together to address issues of regional importance. Economy, environment, and education are hallmarks of Bob’s leadership, including an alliance of Northern Virginia economic development leaders working together, living shoreline projects in Prince William County, and the Community, Military, and Federal Facility Partnership that has seen important and improved collaboration and communication between local governments and commanders at Fort Belvoir, Quantico Marine Base, and Fort Myer-Henderson Hall.

Following the awards presentation, Governor McDonnell and Attorney General Herring reminisced about parties working together in Richmond to pass legislation. Both commented that they had friends on both sides of the aisle and, sometimes, bipartisanship worked, something that is rarer in Richmond today. A final question by Mark Rozell asked why local governments seem to be at odds in the region. Local officials in the audience were perplexed by the question as localities in Northern Virginia work well together. Look at Amazon’s successful HQ2 relocation in Arlington, Metrorail expansion to Loudoun County, and the joint efforts to address affordable and attainable housing. News media may highlight differences of opinion but fail to examine the many cooperative efforts that have improved Northern Virginia overall.