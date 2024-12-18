New Director of HR Named for F.C.

Wednesday, Dec.18 – Today, City Manager Wyatt Shields announced the hiring of Sharon Gibson as the new Director of Human Resources for the City of Falls Church.

For more than 25 years, Sharon Gibson has lived in the D.C. Metro area and worked in Human Resources (HR) across many different roles and capacities which informs her understanding of HR across all the key functions that our team provides.

Gibson’s experience ranges from non-profits to a number of government roles with organizations including the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. District Court of D.C., the Welfare to Work Partnership, the Art Institute of Washington, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Most recently, Gibson served as the Human Resources Director for D.C. Courts.

“I am deeply honored to join the City of Falls Church as the Human Resources Director,” said Gibson. “I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional staff and am excited to get to know the people who make the City of Falls Church so special. It is a privilege to serve this community and to contribute to building a workplace culture that supports, values, and empowers all employees.”

Gibson is a graduate of Marymount University with an MA in Human Resource Management and a BS from Old Dominion University in Business Administration. Additionally, Sharon holds professional certifications and memberships including Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), Certified Professional Consultant (CPC), and a Career Development Facilitator (CDF).

“It was clear throughout the recruitment process that Sharon is committed to our City values of inclusion, customer service, and a high performing workforce. We look forward to welcoming her to the City of Falls Church government,” said Shields.

Gibson will officially join the City on Monday, January 27, 2025.