Beyer Hails News of 1st Operational Fusion Plant 

As the founder of the Congressional Fusion Energy Caucus, Falls Church’s U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. was ecstatic in his response to the news this week that the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant is finally getting built, and it will be built in Virginia.

“I am thrilled to see a powerful step in fusion development undertaken in my beloved Virginia. Bringing clean, safe fusion energy to the grid is a longstanding dream that could dramatically boost standards of living in America and around the world, and I am so proud that our Commonwealth will help lead the way towards realizing that dream,” Beyer said in a statement issued this Tuesday.

Beyer’s statement came in the wake of the announcement that Commonwealth Fusion Systems, the nation’s largest private fusion company, will make a multi-billion dollar investment to build the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant at the James River Industrial Center in Chesterfield County, Virginia, on a site owned by Dominion Energy. The project will create hundreds of temporary and permanent jobs in the region. “I look forward to continued efforts to support and grow American leadership on fusion in years to come,” he added.

“This is an historic moment for Virginia and the world at large,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said upon learning the news Tuesday. “Commonwealth Fusion Systems is not just building a facility, they are pioneering groundbreaking innovation to generate clean, reliable, safe power, and it’s happening right here in Virginia. We are proud to be home to this pursuit to change the future of energy and power.”

“Virginia offers a strong talent pool and the Chesterfield County site is excellent for fusion energy’s debut,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Commonwealth Fusion Systems will create hundreds of temporary construction jobs then full-time jobs once operations begin.”

Headquartered in Massachusetts, CFS conducted a global search for the site of its first commercial fusion power plant, known as ARC, which the company will independently finance, build, own, and operate.

ARC will generate about 400 megawatts of electricity — enough energy to power large industrial sites or about 150,000 homes. The project is expected to spur billions of dollars in economic development in the region and create hundreds of jobs during the long-term operation of the power plant.

Virginia’s two U.S. Senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, also delivered major statements on the development Tuesday.

“This is a tremendous announcement for the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the future of clean energy generation across the globe,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner. “As we continue to build a clean energy economy, fusion energy is poised to play a critical role in providing the firm, reliable, and clean power needed to support growing energy demands in Virginia and across the nation. I’m incredibly proud Virginia will host this first-of-a-kind commercial fusion power plant and look forward to the continued development of this transformational technology.”

Sen. Kaine added, “I’m thrilled Commonwealth Fusion Systems is investing billions to build a fusion power plant in Chesterfield County, which will create hundreds of jobs. The large-scale commercialization of this technology, which I saw when I visited a lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology a decade ago, was made possible by federal funding. I’m proud of the federal legislation I’ve helped pass that enables Virginia to accelerate its leadership in clean energy, especially.”

“In the early 2030s, all eyes will be on the Richmond region, and more specifically Chesterfield County, as the birthplace of commercial fusion energy,” said CFS Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bob Mumgaard. “Virginia emerged as a strong partner as they look to implement innovative solutions for both reliable electricity and clean forms of power. We are pleased to collaborate with Dominion Energy.”

“Commonwealth Fusion Systems is the clear industry leader in advancing the exciting energy potential of fusion,” said Dominion Energy Virginia President Edward H. Baine. “Our customers’ growing needs for reliable, carbon-free power benefits from as diverse a menu of power generation options as possible, and in that spirit, we are delighted to assist CFS in their efforts.”

“There could not be a more significant project for the first grant of Virginia’s Clean Energy Innovation Bank than the world’s first commercial fusion plant,” said Virginia Department of Energy Director Glenn Davis. “Virginia Energy is excited about what this project could mean to the Commonwealth, our nation, and the world.”

CFS is currently completing development of its fusion demonstration machine, SPARC, at its headquarters in Devens, Massachusetts. SPARC is expected to produce its first plasma in 2026 and net fusion energy shortly afterward, demonstrating for the first time a commercially relevant design that will produce more power than consumed. SPARC paves the way for ARC, which is expected to deliver power to the grid in the early 2030s.

CFS was spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018. Since then, it has raised more than $2 billion in capital. In addition to this private capital, CFS has been awarded $16.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy. The most recent grant of $15 million was announced in June 2024 as part of the first phase of the DOE’s Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program.

The Virginia Department of Energy partnered with Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Chesterfield County, and Dominion Energy to secure this project. This project includes a $1 million grant by the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank matched with a $1 million grant by Chesterfield County. 1

Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal released Tuesday the below statement in response to Commonwealth Fusion Systems selecting Virginia as the site for its multi-billion-dollar investment. The company plans to build the world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant in Chesterfield County.

“This is a monumental day for Virginia’s economy. Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS)’s decision to build this fusion power plant in Chesterfield County demonstrates that Virginia is a leader in fostering innovation and cutting-edge technology. As the demand for energy continues to grow due to economic, employment, and investment growth, nuclear fusion technology has the potential to provide clean, sustainable, and reliable energy to Virginia businesses in all industries.

“A thriving and sustainable economy benefits all Virginians, and today’s announcement is a clear example of the positive impact of strategic investments in clean energy can have. The Virginia Chamber’s Blueprint Virginia outlines and supports this approach by promoting sustainable energy production. CFS’s expansion is an example of the kinds of projects that align with the Chamber’s vision for a clean energy future, and it will help to position Virginia as a leader in the energy sector.