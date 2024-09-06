Mayor Hardi’s Weekly Update: September 6, 2024

Dear Friends,

I hope the start of the school year and fall season has been good to everyone. City Council returned from our summer recess this week with a work session on accessory dwelling units and the bike master plan. Read on if you’re interested in housing and biking, both have more opportunities for input from the community this fall and beyond. Speaking of biking – come celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the W&OD with me tomorrow morning at 10 am. It should be a beautiful morning!

Before fall calendars fill up too much, I’ve also scheduled my 1:1 office hours for the rest of the year (see below). Or you can see more of us at the “Ask the Council” open door sessions which are the first Wednesdays of every month at 9 am, or via email or public comment. I look forward to hearing from you.

https://www.lettyhardi.org/updates-from-letty-september-6-2024

Best,

Letty