The LGBTQ+ Reach: September 5-11, 2024

Equality Caucus Files SCOTUS Brief

On Tuesday 164 members of the U.S. Congress filed an amicus brief “to defend transgender Americans’ right to access medically-necessary healthcare in the upcoming Supreme Court Case U.S. v. Scrmetti,” challenging Tennessee’s anti-Trans SB1.

“Decisions about healthcare belong to patients, their doctors, and their families — not politicians,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (WI), chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus.

“There is no constitutionally sound justification to strip from families with transgender children, and their doctors, the decision to seek medical care and give it to politicians sitting in the state capitol. I trust parents, not politicians, to decide what is best for their transgender children,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

“SB1 is a clear violation of the Constitution and blatantly interferes in doctors’ ability to care for their patients in consultation with their families. Moreover, if allowed to stand, it will establish a dangerous precedent that will open the floodgates to further discrimination against transgender Americans,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

“Access to medically necessary care for trans youth saves lives,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). “Let’s get politicians — who have no expertise in making decisions for patients — out of the exam room.”

Victory in Richmond for Trans Athlete

On August 16 a Federal Judge issued an injunction preventing Hanover County Public Schools from continuing to block a Trans student from trying out for a sports team for the 2024-2025 school year. The judge found banning the student likely violated both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The ACLU of Virginia, which filed the lawsuit challenging HCPS, issued a press release celebrating the decision.

“This order is a reminder to school boards that protecting transgender young people is part of protecting girls’ sports,” said ACLU of Virginia Legal Director Eden Heilman. “And it’s a flashing red light to any Virginia school board that might be tempted to think that VDOE’s anti-trans model policies give it license to abuse its power. As the court reminded Hanover County School Board in its ruling, no state policies can shield Virginia schools from accountability for violating federal law.”

Youngkin Administration’s 2023 Take

Last August, in response to a request from Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares issued an official opinion confirming that the “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Student and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools.” The updated model policies, which were released the month prior, directly conflicted with existing policies requiring schools treat LGBTQ+ students with dignity and respect. The changes recommended in the policies are non-binding (and every Northern Virginia school system rejected them).

The policies would require school employees to only refer to students by their birth sex, and only allow pronouns to be changed via a legal name or sex change. School employees would be required to notify parents if a student was LGBTQ+. In sports teams split by gender, Trans athletes would be forced onto the wrong team. Parents would be given the option to “opt out” of gender-specific bathrooms, locker rooms, or sleeping arrangements, in response to Trans students being allowed appropriate access.

“Parents, not [the] government, are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, and no parent signs up to co-parent with the government. In fact, the rights of parents are one of our oldest and most fundamental liberty interests,” said Attorney General Miyares in a news release announcing the opinion.

The Bottom Line

Democrats and Republicans are both saying similar things: leave the government out of it; let parents and families make their own medical decisions. But Republicans are using the government to dictate those decisions.

Students have the right to personal privacy, and it is imperative that they be able to speak to school faculty in confidence. “Parents’ rights” arguments sound great, but Republicans — including those in the Youngkin administration — are using them entirely in bad faith.

LGBTQ+ people typically don’t come out to everyone all at once. We find a confidant. We test the waters. Telling one’s parents is an extremely personal decision. It is not a parent’s “right” to know.

And some parents don’t take it well. According to youth.gov, one in 30 U.S. youth experience homelessness each year. For LGBTQ+ youth, Trevor Project data has found, it’s over one in four (28 percent), and for Trans youth it’s over one in three (38 percent of Trans boys, 39 percent of Trans girls, and 35 percent of nonbinary youth).

LGBTQ+ Bowling Starts Next Week

Tuesday will be the first game of the 20th anniversary season for Capital Area Match Point (CAMP), a “straight-friendly” LGBTQ+ bowling league. With 48 teams of 3 players, CAMP is the largest league at Bowlero Falls Church (140 S. Maple Ave.), and plays weekly on Tuesdays. The season begins Tuesday, September 10, and runs through Tuesday, April 15, 2025. A large end-of-season party will be held sometime in May. Weekly team dues of $27 include Bowlero league perks, such as 20 percent off food and (non-alcoholic) beverage and two free games per week. Raffles, performance bonuses, and happy hour specials sweeten the deal — don’t miss out!

There is still space available for interested LGBTQ+ (or ally) bowlers to join the league! If interested, email Scott at campbowling@gmail.com.