2025-03-20 4:47 AM
Falls Church Business News & Notes: September 5-11, 2024

2024-09-05

Candidate Forum Planned

The Falls Church Chamber will host a City Council Candidate Forum at the luncheon on October 15. The two candidates that will be on the ballot November 5 for the vacant seat are Laura Downs and John Murphy. Business issues will be central to the questions posed by moderator, Andrew Painter.

Joint Chamber Breakfast with Arlington

The Falls Church Chamber is co-hosting the Breakfast Networking Mixer with the Arlington Chamber on Thursday, September 12. Breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m. and the roundtable power networking runs 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. The Falls Church Chamber has one Grand Sponsorship available for a member to make opening remarks and promote their business. The event will be held at the Crystal City Sports Pub and there is a limit of 50 guests. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Members and their guests may register in advance by noon on Wednesday, September 11 via the chamber website, fallschurchchamber.org.

Annual Truck & Toss on Saturday

Grace Christian Academy is holding the annual Truck & Toss Fundraising Festival on Friday, September 7, 4:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m. This is open to the community, bringing people together for a fun-filled day to benefit the educational needs of the students. There will be activities for kids at all ages, beer tasting of a variety of craft beers, a cornhole tournament, food trucks offering a number of food options, and fun raffles for prizes. The proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s tuition assistance program.

NoVA Breakfast Winner

After a number of rounds with 32 contenders, voters in the Northern Virginia Magazine first “‘”NoVA War: Breakfast Edition” selected the Vienna Inn. It beat The Celebrity Delly in the final round and Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen also won several rounds.

More Local Restaurants in the News

Northern Virginia Magazine included Chicken Salad Chick as one of the newest restaurants to try. They offer 12 varieties of chicken salad and other salads to include pimento cheese and egg salad, soups and sides. Visit them in Idylwood Plaza. Also listed was MQR Café on Columbia Pike. Washingtonian Magazine highlighted Ellie Bird, NUE Elegantly Vietnamese, and Truong Tien in Eden Center among the 29 Best New Restaurants in the DC area. EaterDC listed Thompson Italian as one of the best places for pasta.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Saturday

Saturday, September 7, from 11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m., National Funeral Home and National Memorial Park is hosting its 4th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor and remember those lives that were lost. In attendance and speaking will be American Legion Post 130 member Harry Shovlin, City of Falls Church Concert Band, Fairfax County Police Captain Harold Morris, State Representative House of Delegate Marcus Simon 13th District, John Abbraciamentoo U.S. Marine Corps Taps, Jorome Gibbons Chairman of Veteran’s Counsel, Fairfax County Commissioner Dalia A. Palchik, Local VFW, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Ceremony will be held at the 9/11 remembrance memorial located at the front of the Cemetery and Funeral Home. Refreshments will be served.

Dominion Camera to Close

Dominion Camera has announced that they will close their doors for good on September 7. It has operated on Broad Street since 1971. The reason given was changes in “the business climate and partnerships.”

  • Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.

