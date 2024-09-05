Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
School News & Notes: September 5-11, 2024

  • THIRD GRADERS embarked on a creative global adventure with a collaborative world map project last week at Oak Street Elementary. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • ADORABLE BABYDOLL sheep were introduced along the far end of the MHS campus, part of the Meridian Environmental Club’s weed control efforts. (Photo: Jenny Thomas)
  • ACTON LEARNERS were excited to resume learning as the school year began. (Photo: Acton Academy Falls Church)

Pressed by the News-Press after providing a general overview of this year’s Richmond legislative session, State Del. Marcus Simon conceded…
Falls Church residents are overwhelmingly happy with just about everything in their home town, including their local newspaper, a comprehensive…
In a hard-fought Atlantic 10 Conference Championship game on March 16, 2025, the George Mason Patriots fell just short against…
Falls Church residents are overwhelmingly happy with just about everything in their home town, including their local newspaper, a comprehensive survey conducted by a professional outfit shows. The results of

