School News & Notes: September 5-11, 2024

Legislators Say State Not Prepared For Trump Cuts
Pressed by the News-Press after providing a general overview of this year’s Richmond legislative session, State Del. Marcus Simon conceded that the state government is not prepared yet to cope
Falls Church residents are overwhelmingly happy with just about everything in their home town, including their local newspaper, a comprehensive survey conducted by a professional outfit shows. The results of
In a hard-fought Atlantic 10 Conference Championship game on March 16, 2025, the George Mason Patriots fell just short against the VCU Rams, losing 68-63. With one second remaining, Mason
In a commanding performance on March 15, 2025, the George Mason Patriots secured their place in the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Championship, defeating the Saint Joseph’s Hawks 74-64 in the tournament
