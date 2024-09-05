Community News & Notes: September 5-11, 2024

The Meridian High School Jazz Combo kicked off the Jazz4Justice concert at Mr. Brown’s Park on Monday. (Photo: Carol Sly)

NICO HOERNER (right), star second baseman for the major league baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, met up with his cousin, FCNP owner Nicholas F. Benton (second from right) after last Saturday’s Cubs-Nationals game in D.C. Also there as Benton’s guests were Simon and Cameron VanSteyn (left, Simon is the big one). (News-Press Photo)

MHS Combo Kicks Off Jazz4Justice Concert

The MHS Jazz Combo kicked off the 4th Annual Jazz4Justice concert at Mr. Brown’s Park on Monday night, an annual Labor Day event. This special evening supports the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and its efforts for economic justice and labor rights.

The talented students in the MHS Jazz Combo include Nate Hill on piano, Jack Kreul on guitar, Sol Modell on drum set, Addy Turner on trumpet, Tyler Huang on bass, JoJo Cummings on saxophone, and Case Dimock on trombone.

The combo delivered an exceptional performance, featuring “A Song for My Father” by Horace Silver, “Clambake” by Rick Hirsch, and “Chameleon” by Herbie Hancock. Mayor Letty Hardi followed with an address about the importance of the labor movement and the legal efforts of the LAJC.

Mary Washington professor and LAJC board member Doug Gately started the music back up with a stunning jazz flute performance, and the concert continued to delight the crowd with jazz in the air for a beautiful late summer evening.

Strong Season Start For Virginia Dream F.C.

Virginia Dream F.C., The Little City’s own semi-professional soccer league, kicked off the 2024 Fall United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) season with a bang last month, with an outstanding performance from the whole squad leaving them undefeated after three games.

On August 17 The Dream defeated Alexandria Reds Pro 2-0 at their home turf “The Cloud” (Meridian High School), with Diarra Zoumana scoring both goals with assists from Angel Chavez and Bryan Ramirez. On August 26 the team defeated Blazers FC 10-1 at an away game — a strong enough performance to earn strikers Nico Lukulia and Angel Chavez and defender Jimmy Filerman Conference Team of the Week honors, and Head Coach of the Week for head coach CJ Taylor. On August 31 the team dominated VA Revolution Pro 5-1 at “The Cloud.”

Virginia Dream FC’s next game is at Langley High School on September 7, where they will take on North Stars Beryville. Their next home game is September 14 at 8:00 p.m. against Grove United.

Tickets to FC Dream home games at Meridian High School (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church) are $10, and free for all FCCPS students and children under age 12. To learn more, follow the team on Instagram @VirginiaDreamFC.

F.C. Student Gets Act Passed in Congress

Gen Z’s interest in the 2024 Presidential election is making headlines, with many Gen Z students passionate about their civic duty. This includes Samad Quraishi of Falls Church, who is one of five students recently awarded $1,000 via the “Why Vote? Scholarship for Voter Awareness and Education,” provided by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The NSHSS recognizes students who spread awareness and education on the importance of voting in their communities.

In 2024, Quraishi introduced the High School Voter Empowerment Act in Congress, which designated high schools as voter registration agencies, allowing federal financial support for all schools to host registration drives. Under the Centre for Voters Initiative & Action (CVIA), he led lobbying efforts and got the legislation introduced in the House and Senate with more than 30 sponsors. This became the first bill in Congress solely led by high school students.

Quraishi also led efforts to connect youth voices with those in power and promote engagement in elections by hosting several talks with the White House, including the White House Council, Domestic Policy Council, and Offices of the President and Vice President. He hosts community voter registration drives, bringing in candidates for office to amplify their platforms and teaching his classmates about the civics process so they can feel confident about voting.

Deadline is September 8 for Upcoming FCA Exhibit

Falls Church Arts (FCA) invites artists to submit works for an upcoming all-media exhibit, “The Beauty of Diversity,” which will explore the beauty and strength that diversity brings to our lives. Artists should submit works that reference any of the various elements that make society diverse. Some of these might include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, experiences, abilities, or opinions.

Artists may submit images for up to three artworks, along with a brief statement of concept or process. Full submission requirements are available on the online entry form.

Entries are due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/FCNP0924ae.

Meridian Music TAG Day Returns September 14

On Saturday morning, September 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., scores of Meridian musicians will perform their way across Falls Church City for the annual TAG Day fundraising event. The musicians are raising funds toward their March 2025 performance trip to Atlanta, GA. Donate directly to one of the musicians wherever you may see them making music — at your door, at the Farmer’s Market, at the Falls Church Festival, walking down the street, or performing just for fun!

City Awards Creative Cauldron Arts and Humanities Grants

Creative Cauldron is the recipient of FY 2025 Operating Support and Project Support Grants in the amounts of $15,000 and $4,125 from the City of Falls Church Arts and Humanities Council, which supports local arts organizations providing outstanding arts experiences for the Falls Church community.

The operating grant will allow Creative Cauldron to continue to provide the same level of educational and theatrical programming in its current space, as well as prepare to move to the City’s new Broad and Washington development later in the year, which will serve as its permanent artistic home for the next 20 years and beyond.

The project grant will support “Woman on Fire,” written by Marisela Trevinó Orta and directed by Elena Velasco, the story of a woman who discovers buried family secrets and reconnects with her Mexican-American ancestors while reigniting her passion for painting.

Comunidad Invites Public to Annual 5Dollar5K and Fun Run

Registration is now open for the annual 5Dollar5K, slated for Saturday, Oct. 12 in Bluemont Park (329 N. Manchester St., Arlington, VA). The event is organized by Comunidad, a nonprofit that equips and engages locally-rooted community leaders in the Seven Corners area of Falls Church. Comunidad offers reading and mentorship opportunities for children, as well as community food distribution and leadership training for community members.

The non-timed 5K and 1k fun run provide an opportunity for runners of all ages to join. Registration is $5 for runners ages 13 and up. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in the free 1K that starts beforehand. Light refreshments and lawn games will follow the run, along with Comunidad swag giveaways. To register or learn more, visit comunidadva.org/5dollar5k.