‘The Explorers Club’ Is a Fun, Frolicking Theatre Experience

The professors (from left, Steve Rosenthal, Ricardo Padilla and Richard Fiske) speak no evil, hear no evil and see no evil in “The Explorers Club” at Little Theatre of Alexandria. (Photo: Matt Liptak)

Phyllida Spotte-Hume (Rachel Hubbard) wants to join “The Explorers Club” despite its uppity attitudes about women, for she, too, is an explorer and has the goods (a “savage”) she’s brought back from a “Lost City” to prove it!

It’s 1879 when the good ole boys, members of the exclusive club in London, sit and chitchat in the club’s bar and lounge about their latest feats and discoveries, all the while sipping brandy and smoking (tobacco-less) cigars.

Tom O’Reilly’s set design and Myke Taister’s set dressing reveal a splendid stage a la Queen Victoria (1819-1901) with dark wooden walls, leather chairs, a globe, a suit of armor, a stuffed fox, a rifle and other “manly” accoutrements and souvenirs from various trips.

Commanding attention high on the center wall is a photograph of said queen to remind everyone who’s in charge here, and the characters do salute her, sometimes with a slap. (Huh? You have to be there.)

Phyllida has named her new souvenir, “Luigi” (Omar Quintero), painted in blue and constantly moving throughout the show investigating all the trinkets on the set. It doesn’t take long for the group to appoint Luigi as bartender for the constantly absent barkeep, Roger (and to protect Luigi from “authorities”).

Luigi quickly learns how to pour brandy and throw glasses of it back and forth on the bar in table choreography worthy of Baryshnikov. They splish, they splash, they do not crash except in the hands of the intended.

Meanwhile, the president of the club, Lucius Fretway (Michael Townsend) wants to admit Phyllida (to whom he’s taken a “liking”) to the club, but surprise! Some of the members take exception to his suggestion. My word! Who’s ever heard such a thing? Save the queen!

Enter, please, a perfect Sir Harry Percy (John Henderson) to rule the day, er, the club, and announce his discovery of a “pole” and to bring lessons to the loveless and forlorn, for he knows a thing or two about the opposite sex: He likes them thin and silent.

Twin sister, Countess Glamorgan (Hubbard in dual roles) rolling out in elegant garb and style, likes them large and silent. (Huh? You have to be there.)

The club is somewhat reminiscent of the Royal Geographic Society which Percy nails a time or two.

Phyllida struggles with these menfolk, particularly the hated and narrow minded “Biblical scientist,” Professor Sloane (Richard Fiske) but this is not an “in-your-face” feminine military battle to get her admitted; it’s a comedy which grows, fostered by the talents of director Adam Konowe who skilfully weaves a web to wrap the audience in this story of “science.”

Throw in more “souvenirs” like a snake which Professor Cope (Ricardo Padilla) wears around his neck and a much-loved guinea pig belonging to Professor Walling (Steve Rosenthal) and you get the picture or you will if you see it or them.

Meghan Mohon is the Queen’s private secretary and Michael J. Fisher is “Beebe,” another explorer who doubles as an assassin.

Fans of the Victorian age are in for a treat. Not only is the action performed at a Victorian bar but Michelle Harris has dressed the men in Victorian apparel with frocks and tail coats, vests, ties, formal attire, and the ladies are dressed in similar feminine fashion.

For a good time, you can’t do better than to spend it with members of “The Explorers Club” at the Little Theatre of Alexandria.

Producer Carol Strachan has done an excellent job coaching the players in their British accents which don’t seem so affected, after all. What American does not swoon at a British accent?

Other members of the creative crew are William Chrapcynski, sound; Ian Claar, choreographer; Franklin Coleman, lighting; Amanda Hobbs, assistant director; Brook Angel Markley, properties; Isabella Sursi and Jennifer Rhorer, stage managers; Robbie Snow, hair and makeup; Alan Wray, producer, Russell M. Wyland, rigging.

Nell Benjamin of “Legally Blonde” fame wrote the play.

The show runs through September 21, 2024, Thursday through Saturday nights at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., at 600 Wolfe St., Alexandria 22314.