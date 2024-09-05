Noonan Announces Surprise Retirement

By John Brett

In a surprise development, Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan announced his retirement last week, effective at the end of the 2024-25 school year. After dedicating 33 years to public education, including 14 years as a superintendent and eight years leading the Falls Church Public Schools, Noonan said in a letter that he’s decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

In his letter to the Falls Church community, Noonan expressed his gratitude and pride in the accomplishments achieved during his tenure at FCCPS. He noted that his decision to retire is driven by his desire to spend more time with his partner, Bethany, and their children, as well as with their extended family.

Since joining FCCPS in April 2017, Noonan has overseen numerous transformative projects and initiatives.

Under his leadership, the school system has achieved:

Renovation and expansion of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School

Construction of a new LEED-certified, solar-powered high school, complemented by a peace garden, and the creation of a dynamic secondary campus by merging with the middle school

Development of the site of the old George Mason High School

Expansion of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program to include Jessie Thackrey Preschool (JTP) and the Career-Related Programme (CP) at Meridian High School (MHS)

Historic academic performance with the highest number of IB diploma candidates since its inception

Development and implementation of a comprehensive 5-year Strategic Plan with extensive community involvement

Recognition as a Top Workplace in the Greater DC area

Establishment of the first Family Resource Center to better support immigrant families

Leadership in securing paid Family Leave and negotiating the first Collective Bargaining Agreement with staff

Navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, including providing school-based vaccination clinics

Creation of pathways for aspiring teachers through tuition support for community college and beyond

Significant financial savings through the relocation of the Central Office

“The School Board is grateful for Dr. Noonan’s service to the Falls Church City Public Schools and our community over the past eight years,” School Board Chair Tate Gould said in a statement issued following Noonan’s announcement. “His accomplishments leave an indelible and positive mark on our school community that will last for the coming decades.”

Gould added, “There are many highlights of his tenure, but a few that solidify his legacy: Leading increased levels of student achievement for all by closing achievement gaps and increasing the numbers of IB Diploma candidates to historic levels, building a new state-of-the-art, LEED gold, Net Zero Ready high school with rooftop solar, starting the Parent Resource Center at Oak Street Elementary, establishing positive relationships with the General Government that resulted in a Revenue Sharing Agreement that has smoothed the budget process for all, FCCPS being named by the Washington Post as a Top Workplace in the Greater DC area, and more.

“We will miss Dr. Noonan’s leadership and wish him the best in retirement. We are proud to say that FCCPS is better today than we were when he arrived eight years ago because of his leadership.

“A collaborative spirit and a commitment to continuous improvement mark Noonan’s tenure.”

In his letter, Noonan thanked the students, staff, school boards, Education Foundation, school-affiliated organizations, the broader community, the City Council, and the FCCPS Leadership Team for their unwavering support and dedication.

Noonan said that his approach has always been to leave a place better than he found it. He highlighted his dedication to kindness, listening, and making decisions in the best interest of the students.

“I am so proud of the work our FCCPS team, students, staff, school boards (past and current), parents, and community have accomplished during my tenure as the Superintendent of Schools,” Noonan wrote. “The team of people I’ve had the privilege to work shoulder to shoulder with have made significant differences in the lives of the students we serve.

“After 33 years of service in public education, it has been the honor of a lifetime to finish my career in Falls Church City Public Schools.

“To that end, I am making my announcement now so that the School Board will have ample time to find a terrific next Superintendent who can build on the excellence currently in place. I look forward to supporting a smooth and successful transition.

“I am proud to live here, continue to work here for the remainder of the school year, and have a child who will graduate from Meridian High School in the Class of 2027.”

Though retiring from his official role, Noonan and his family will remain in Falls Church City, where his daughter will continue her education at Meridian High School.

Noonan said he “looks forward to staying involved in the community and continuing to contribute as a parent, resident, and friend.”

A series of farewell events and opportunities to celebrate Noonan’s legacy will occur throughout the school year.