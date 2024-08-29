Community News & Notes: August 29 – September 4, 2024

THE LEADERSHIP TEAM for Diener & Associates had an insightful lunch with Rep. Don Beyer at the U.S. Capitol, where they discussed critical issues around the economy, income taxes, diversity, and government contracting. (Pictured, left to right, Emily Diener, Katherine Fugon, Rep. Don Beyer & Ana Letona) (Photo: Michael Diener)

F.C. student Oliver Wang was awarded a $25,000 engineering scholarship by Davidson Institute for a nanoparticle project. (Courtesy Photo)

Dony MacManus’ “Rome Sweet Rome” won Juror’s Choice for new FCA exhibit “Home,” showing through September 29. (Photo: Falls Church Arts)

Annual F.C. Dems Ice Cream Social Is This Monday

The City of Falls Church Democratic Committee invites the community to its annual Labor Day Ice Cream Social, taking place this Monday, September 2, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cherry Hill Picnic Shelter (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) for a Democratic rally and ice cream sundaes as they gear up for election season and early voting, which starts September 20. Learn about ways to get involved to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, reelect Congressman Don Beyer, and secure victories for Democrats up and down the November ballot. Speakers include Congressman Don Beyer, Senator Saddam Salim, and Delegate Marcus Simon.

The event is free and family-friendly. Registration is requested, but not required, at

tinyurl.com/FCNP0824is.

$25,000 Scholarship Goes To F.C. Teen For Science Project

Last week The Davidson Fellows Scholarship Program announced their 2024 scholarship recipients. Among the honorees is 16 year old Oliver Wang of Falls Church. Wang won a $25,000 scholarship for his project, NanoDiffusion: An Ultra-Precision, Compact Powder Optimization System for Advancing Nanoparticle Cancer Treatment and Battery Applications. Wang is one of only 20 scholarship winners in the 2024 Fellows class.

“Being a Davidson Fellow is more than an honor to me; it provides me with the confirmation that my research has an impact,” said Wang. “I am more confident in my ideas and feel more encouraged to continue pursuing my research passions. I am also grateful for the Davidson Fellows resources and community of other talented students to connect with.”

For his project, Wang developed an ultra-precise, compact powder optimization technique to enhance the electrode coating manufacturing process in lithium-ion batteries, thereby improving their performance and longevity. His innovation demonstrated the potential to boost charge flow in electric vehicle batteries, making them a more viable and efficient transportation method. Additionally, Wang’s device has potential applications in nanoparticle development, particularly in filtering cancer nanoparticles to improve their targeting ability and increase the success rate of nanoparticle-based cancer treatments. By increasing the delivery rate to tumor sites, fewer nanoparticles are needed, which reduces costs, improves accessibility, and enhances treatment success rates.

Wang is a rising high school junior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, with a passion for engineering practical applications to solve real-life problems, drawing theoretical inspiration from computer science and mathematics. Outside of his research, Wang enjoys playing the drums in a youth symphonic orchestra, saltwater fishing, and swimming.

“This year’s class of Davidson Fellows Scholarship recipients exemplifies the power of innovation and perseverance,” said Bob Davidson, founder of the Davidson Institute. “Our Fellows continue to push the boundaries of their educational and research pursuits, striving to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems by leveraging creative, outside-the-box thinking and cutting-edge technology to expand their networks, access new sources of information, and deliver an impressive array of diverse projects.”

The 2024 Davidson Fellows will be honored during a reception at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. and with a virtual project presentation ceremony in September.

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship program offers $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000 college scholarships to students 18 or younger, who have completed significant projects that have the potential to benefit society in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature and music. The Davidson Fellows Scholarship has provided more than $9.9 million in scholarship funds to 448 students since its inception in 2001. It is a program of the Davidson Institute, a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Reno, Nev. that supports profoundly gifted youth.

“Rome Sweet Rome” Wins Juror’s Choice in FCA’s ‘Home’

Among 38 artists, Dony MacManus’ “Rome Sweet Rome” won the Juror’s Choice Award from Juror Mark Dreisenstok at the opening of new Falls Church Arts exhibit, “Home.” The exhibit opened to a standing room only crowd on August 24, with participating artists on-hand to answer questions about their process and inspiration.

The exhibit theme, “Home,” was selected by FCA Instagram followers using a bracket-style selection method.

“Home” is on display through September 29 in the FCA Gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church). Visitors to the gallery in the coming weeks may vote on a People’s Choice Award, to be announced on September 14.

IRS Reminds Teachers of Educator Expense Deductions

As educators gear up for the new school year, the IRS has reminded schoolteachers that the maximum deduction for classroom expenses in 2024 remains at $300, unchanged since being increased from $250 in 2022 to adjust for inflation.

This deduction allows educators to offset the cost of supplies, materials and other classroom essentials, providing some financial relief for those who spend their own money to improve their students’ learning experience.

The deduction is available for teachers, instructors, counselors, principals and aides who work at least 900 hours a school year in a school providing elementary or secondary education. Educators filing jointly can claim up to $600 if both spouses are eligible, but no more than $300 per person. Educators can claim this deduction even if they take the standard deduction, and both public and private school educators qualify.

Educators can claim deductions for out-of-pocket expenses on classroom items like books, supplies, equipment (including computers and software). They may also deduct costs for professional development courses relevant to their teaching, though it could be more advantageous to use other educational tax benefits like the lifetime learning credit. Expenses for homeschooling or nonathletic supplies for health or physical education are not eligible. The IRS recommends educators maintain detailed records, such as receipts and canceled checks, to substantiate their deductions.

Federal Benefits Association To Hold N.Va Chapter Event

The National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) invites all active and retired federal and postal service employees to a special event hosted by the Northern Virginia NARFE chapters, 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 14 at the Vienna Community Center (120 Cherry St. SE, Vienna, VA). Enjoy refreshments, networking, meet Virginia chapter and Federation leaders, and learn about NARFE, how it works every day to protect your earned benefits, and how its programs may benefit you.

RSVP requested, but not required, by emailing Nancy Palmerino at nancyolive0110@yahoo.com by September 9.

F.C. Education Foundation Awarded Mental Health Grant

Last week The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia (FCNV) announced it had awarded $19,130 in Healthy Kids Grants to 11 recipients in Northern Virginia.

This includes a $2,000 mental health grant to the Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) for a program it calls “a student-led movement to change the culture around mental health and prevent teen suicide. Its areas of focus are increasing help-seeking behaviors, promoting social connectedness and prosocial behavior, and encouraging self-care and healthy habits.”

Other nearby grant recipients include Cedar Lane School in Vienna — receiving a $2,000 physical activity/nutrition grant for a project to allow their Boxing Club participants to have nutritious food before being transported off-site after school for the club’s weekly boxing activity — and Arlington’s Washington-Liberty High School, receiving a $250 grant for a project to “allow 120 9th graders to analyze and evaluate their eating havings, specifically if they are reaching their micronutrient needs.”

Over the course of 14 years, CFNV has awarded over $200,000 in Healthy Kids Grants to support healthy lifestyles through increased exercise, balanced nutrition, and constructive mental health practices.

To learn more about CFNV or the Healthy Kids Grants program, visit cfnova.org.

Shepherd’s Center Seeks Additional Volunteer Drivers

Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church (SCMAFC), an all-volunteer organization, is seeking additional volunteers to support its mission of providing free transportation to seniors for medical and dental appointments or run errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.

The Center is an all-volunteer non-profit organization 501(c)(3) that has been operating since 2006.

There were 3,341 rides in 2023 and 2,737 rides have been provided thus far this year. Of the rides provided this year, 69 percent were medically related, 19 percent grocery, and 12 percent for physical therapy. The Center has added 26 new drivers this year and 43 new riders, so there’s a continued need for additional volunteers.

There is no set quota; volunteers are free to choose when and how often they drive. They can choose rides that are one-way or round trip. The best part is not only do drivers help those in need, they also get to meet wonderful folks, often with very interesting backgrounds and stories to tell.

For detailed information or to apply, please visit the Center’s website scmafc.org or call 703-506-2199 and leave a message.

Arlington Church To Host ‘Funniest Youth Pastor’ Series

This week Little Falls Presbyterian Church’s Youth Group announced the kickoff of the “America’s Funniest Youth Pastor” campaign, a unique and entertaining initiative aimed at raising voting awareness in the community. Starting Sept 14, this campaign will feature a series of stand-up comedy nights, held every Saturday in Arlington, VA where parents and teens can enjoy live performances and vote for their favorite youth pastor comedian.

Every Saturday leading up to Election Day 2024 starting on September 18, the church will host a special evening of comedy, where youth pastors from across the DMV will compete for the title of “America’s Funniest Youth Pastor.” Each week a different pastor will take the stage to deliver their best jokes, funny stories, and lighthearted reflections on life in youth ministry.

“We wanted to create an event that’s both engaging and meaningful for our community,” said Joe Johnson, a key organizer of the event. “This campaign is about more than just finding the funniest pastor — it’s about highlighting the importance of voting, whether it’s for a comedian or in our national elections.”

After each comedy night, attendees will have the chance to vote for the youth pastor they found funniest. Votes will be collected each week, and the overall winner will be announced during a grand finale event on Election Day 2024.

On Election Day, the church will host a final celebration where all are invited to enjoy one last evening of comedy and cast their votes. The youth pastor with the most votes will be crowned “America’s Funniest Youth Pastor,” and special prizes will be awarded to both the winner and participating audience members.

The “America’s Funniest Youth Pastor” campaign is part of LFPC’s broader mission to promote civic engagement among young people and their families. By blending humor with a focus on the democratic process, the church aims to inspire active participation in the upcoming election and encourage voters of all ages to get involved.

“We believe that laughter and community are powerful forces for good,” said Joe Johnson, youth director at LFPC. “Through this campaign, we want to make voting an exciting and positive experience, bringing our community together in a fun and meaningful way.”

Virginia Diaper Banks Team-Up to Raise Awareness

Diaper Banks, Maternal Health Hubs and diaper pantries across the state will be holding a statewide diaper drive in conjunction with Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 23 — 29. This is the first step toward establishing a statewide movement to address the need for diapers in Virginia. While one diaper may seem trivial, not having enough can have serious consequences for babies, young children and their families.

A healthy change of diapers costs nearly $100 per month, about six percent of a full-time salary at minimum wage. One in two Virginia mothers struggle to provide diapers for their babies. Social service programs do not typically cover diapers, and they cannot be purchased with food stamps or WIC vouchers. Inadequate diaper changing increases the risk of many health problems, including skin disease and staph infections.

Across Virginia, Proclamations are being issued recognizing Diaper Need Awareness Week. The citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia are encouraged to make a difference with diapers for families in need by giving monetary donations to the closest organizations that distributes diapers; by initiating a drive to create a “Diaper Change Drop-Off Zone” at their business, school, social club, place of worship or place of employment.

To become a community partner, or for more information, contact Phyllis Bradley at pbradley@urbanbabybeginnings.org or visit virginiadiaperbanknetwork.org.

Registration Open For Annual Mini Golf Fundraiser

The commercial real estate industry is set to come together for a day of fun, networking, and philanthropy at the 2nd Annual Charitable CRE Mini Golf Tournament. The event will take place at an exciting new venue 11 stories high with breathtaking views of Tysons. This unique event aims to raise significant funds for the Family Youth Initiative (FYI), a DMV-based nonprofit that supports young adults aging out of the foster care system. Last year’s tournament raised $5,000 for FYI, and this year the event is poised to double that amount, with more participants, sponsors, and excitement for what is quickly becoming a must-attend event for commercial and multi-family real estate professionals.

Hosting companies for 2024 include Rescon Restoration & Construction, Renovia, MG Moving Services, and Pothole Repair. Hosting companies cover all expenses for the tournament to ensure 100 percent of funds contributed by participants and sponsors go directly to FYI, maximizing the impact of the collective effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young adults aging out of foster care.

All commercial and multi-family real estate professionals in the DMV are encouraged to register for the event at tinyurl.com/FCNP0824gt.