City of Falls Church Crime Report: Week of August 19-25, 2024

- Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, Aug 16, 5:08 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a brown beard, approximately 6’0” in height, roughly 170 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt with “Guess” written across the front, jean shorts, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a white male with brown hair and a goatee, approximately 5’9” in height, roughly 180 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt with a white design on the front, white shorts, and white shoes. (Delayed report)
- Fraud – Identity Theft, Lawton St, Aug 17, 9:00 AM, victim reported receiving a security alert on their computer, and contacted a customer support phone number that rerouted to another number. The victim provided financial information to the person they believed to be customer support, and later discovered fraudulent withdrawals from their banking accounts. (Delayed report)
- No Valid Operator’s License, E Broad St, Aug 19, 8:29 AM, a male, 42, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- No Valid Operator’s License, E Broad St, Aug 19, 9:53 AM, a male, 39, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Reckless Driving, E Broad St, Aug 20, 9:53 AM, a male, 48, of Glenelg, MD, was arrested for Reckless Driving.
- Larceny from Motor Vehicle, S West St, between 6:00 PM on Aug 19 and 8:33 AM on Aug 20, an unknown suspect took a backpack from the passenger seat of a locked vehicle.
- Destruction of Property, W Broad St, Aug 21, 2:12 PM, a report for graffiti was taken.
- Shoplifting, W Broad St, Aug 21, 2:59 PM, two unknown suspects stole merchandise without paying. The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a black female, approximately 20-30 years of age, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
- Trespassing, Jackson St, Aug 21, 8:49 PM, victim reported a known suspect trespassed at their residence. On Aug 22, a male, 57, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Trespassing.
- No Valid Operator’s License, Pennsylvania Ave, Aug 22, 12:46 PM, a female, 19, of Arlington, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
- Trespassing, Hillwood Ave, Aug 22, 7:16 PM, a male, 61, of Arlington, was arrested for Trespassing.
- Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Roosevelt Blvd, between 5:00 PM on Aug 23 and 10:00 AM on Aug 24, an unknown suspect took a license plate off a vehicle.
- Aggravated Assault – Domestic, Birch St, Aug 24, 1:07 PM, a male, 23, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Strangulation, and Possess False Identification.
- Simple Assault, W Broad St, Aug 24, 7:00 PM, victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect who threw coffee in their face. The unknown suspect is described as a tall black male, approximately 50-60 years of age, wearing all black clothing with a tan hat, glasses, and tennis shows.
- Public Intoxication, Park Ave, Aug 24, 7:19 PM, a male, 24, of Mount Airy, MD, was arrested for Public Intoxication.
- Fraud – Identity Theft/No Valid Operator’s License, N Washington St/E Columbia St, Aug 24, 8:12 PM, a male, 33, of Seven Corners, was arrested for Identity Theft: Use to Avoid Arrest, and No Valid Operator’s License.
- Driving Under the Influence, S Washington St/Hillwood Ave, Aug 25, 2:34 AM, a female, 21, of Herndon, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
- Other Jurisdiction Warrant Service, S Washington St, Aug 25, 6:04 PM, a male, 57, of no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
Meridian Boys Soccer Holds Off Western Albemarle To Reclaim State Championship
A day after using a dominant second half to pull away from Christiansburg in the State Semifinals, the Meridian High