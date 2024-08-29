New Anthony’s Owner Keeps All 26 Employees

Panagiotis Fotopoulos. (News-Press Photo)

Panagiotis Fotopoulos, the new owner of the region’s storied Anthony’s Restaurant on Annandale Road just outside the City of Falls Church, has been running the establishment since June 1 while the long-time previous owners, Tony and Fay Yannionakis, after 52 years running the restaurant, have been taking their first-ever extended visit to their Greek place of birth. (See photo elsewhere this issue).

The Yiannarakis’ can be expected to hang around Anthony’s when they return, which will be soon, after selling it to Fotopoulos in a completely seamless transition, the new owner told the News-Press this week. While keeping the name, he also has retained every one of the 26 employees who worked there, including a number for many years.

The menu is also unchanged for now, though Fotopoulos says there are some upgrades, including the use of the virgin olive oil his wife’s import-export business brings from Greece.