2025-06-16 11:15 AM
School News & Notes: August 29 – September 4, 2024

Picture of FCNP.com

FCNP.com

2024-08-29inNews
  • Meridian Students checked out at the cafeteria before enjoying a new option to eat outside on the padio. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • Community volunteers painted crosswalks outside Oak Street Elementary in school colors. (Photo: Marybeth Connelly)
  • first graders at Mt. Daniel Elementary dove into math last week with hands-on manipulatives (blocks). (Photo: FCCPS)
  • the youngest learners at FCCPS got to know their new classmates and teachers with lots of outdoor time at Jessie Thackrey Preschool. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • preschoolers at Jessie Thackrey adjust to the new school routine with lots of free play. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)
  • meridian senior josh Casey led a team to install fresh new benches outside Oak Street Elementary for his Eagle Scout project last week. (Photo: FCCPS)

