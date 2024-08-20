John Murphy Joins Race for F.C. Council Vacancy

Falls Church resident John B. Murphy, former chair of the City’s Board of Zoning Appeals, announced today he will be seeking election to the seat on the Falls Church City Council vacated by the resignation of Caroline Lian last week. The announcement comes a day after former F.C. School Board chair Laura Downs announced her candidacy.

The following is a statement by Murphy:

Statement from John B. Murphy

I am proud to announce my candidacy for the vacant position on the Falls Church City Council. While the timeline is compressed to qualify for the November 5th ballot, I’ve hit the ground running. I know campaigning for City Council will be a challenge, but it is well worth it.

I was born on Marshall Street, spent my childhood at Mary Riley Styles Library where my mom worked for 43 years, and my wife and I watched our two sons thrive in Falls Church City Schools. I know Falls Church City. I love it here, and I choose to stay here to continue to give back to our community.

So far, I served six years on the Board of Zoning Appeals, including two terms as chair and was a member and Chair of the Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee. I volunteered and served as both Board Member and Officer of the Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) over the last 15 years. I’ve spent my spare time mentoring our youth as an Eagle Coach, and volunteering for multiple organizations within Falls Church City, from being the building manager of the Scout House on Spring Street to delivering mulch for the Athletic Boosters. When it comes to my community, I’m all in and ready to help.

I would like to thank my early supporters for their help with petition signatures. I look forward to talking with Falls Church City residents, listening to their concerns and issues and working collaboratively with City Staff and Elected Officials. We live in an amazing place. With sustainable development, open responsive governance, and citizen input, we can continue to grow Falls Church, together. We can make it even better going forward. Feel free to contact me with questions, concerns or to show your support.