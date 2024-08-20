Facebook Twitter Instagram Newspaper
2025-06-07 11:57 PM
Editor’s Update: 8-20-2024

Nicholas F. Benton

Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.
Who does the award go to for the most important, impactful speech on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention  in Chicago? They were all outstanding, in my opinion, as set in the context of the amazing energy and enthusiasm in the arena generated by the thousands of delegates. They are the real stars of the show!

     But while Biden’s almost-hour-long speech was compelling and did not fade, and great presentations of so many others also gave one the sense that this is what “history in the making” looks like, my nod goes to the particularly powerful and poignant speech of Hillary Clinton.

     After all, the potential represented in that room last night of the first woman in history to become president of the U.S. is owing to the great personal resolve against such incredible odds of Ms. Clinton in her bid for the presidency in 2016. Last night, she stood tall and defiant with the invisible wounds evident of all she went through to deliver an awe inspiring address. There were tears in my eyes over the thought of the significance of what I, the nation, the world, including every aspiring young woman, was witnessing of her world-changing bravery.

